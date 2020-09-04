Rahm has 65 to catch up to Johnson

Justin Thomas was in the top spot a year ago and opened with a 70. He said later it felt awkward to start the tournament with a two-shot lead before hitting a shot. This year, he began at 7 under and shot a 66 to end the day two shots behind.

"I learned I would have rather been at 10 under than 7," he said. "That being said, I feel like I'm in a good frame of mind. I'm in a good place mentally right now where I would like to feel like I would handle the golf course the same no matter what I was at. But I did a good job of just staying in my game today."

The biggest move belonged to the player who might have had the least expectations. Rory McIlroy left Chicago on Sunday and spent three days with his newborn daughter, Poppy, only arriving in Atlanta on Thursday.

He finished with three straight birdies, getting up-and-down from a bunker short of the green on the par-5 18th, for a 64. He started seven shots behind and finished the opening round only four back.

"Even though I've had success here, I was coming in with no expectations. I didn't touch a club for four days in between tournaments," McIlroy said. "I come in here and golf was sort of the furthest thing from my mind. And sometimes that's a good thing just to decompress and get away from it. Yeah, happy to have the start that I did."