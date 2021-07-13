Rahm's revelation: A club foot at birth and shot at history

It's unique, and it works.

Rahm won his first major title at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last month, lifting him back to No. 1 in the world ranking for the first time since August 2020. He fell back to No. 2 this week behind Dustin Johnson, though there is no doubting who's in the best form.

In his last four starts dating to the PGA Championship in May, Rahm won the U.S. Open, has two top 10s and had a six-shot lead through 54 holes at the Memorial when he had to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test.

There was a sense of relief at finally becoming a major champion — "I felt like for the better part of five years, all I heard is major, major, major," Rahm said — but it hasn't altered his determination and focus heading to the south of England, where he'll be playing at Royal St. George's for the first time since 2009.

That was the British Boys championship, and it was his first ever tournament on a links course.

"There's still the next one to win," Rahm said, "so I still come with the same level of excitement obviously and willingness to win."