Raiders place 5 more players on COVID-19 list

The Las Vegas Raiders placed four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were determined to be close contacts with a teammate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Abram, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list Thursday because of high-risk contact with right tackle Trent Brown, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday following a positive test for the virus.

If those players remain asymptomatic they must wait five days from their last contact with Brown on Monday and test negative each day before they will be allowed to return.

That gives them enough time to return to play on Sunday against Tampa Bay if they don't test positive or develop symptoms before then. The league moved the schedule for Sunday night against the Buccaneers into the afternoon window out of an "abundance of caution" to make sure a game would be available for NBC's "Sunday Night Football." The Seattle-Arizona game was moved into the prime-time slot.

The league and union are also investigating how the Raiders have handled the coronavirus protocols. One person familiar with the investigation said that Brown was not consistently wearing his tracker which is used to help determine close contacts.