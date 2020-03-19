Rams release star RB Gurley as moves continue

The NFL's off-the-field business has joined most of the rest of the country in full work-from-home mode, turning signings and trades into tests of patience and technology.

Conducting a free agency period during a global pandemic has produced complications well beyond the usual salary-cap constraints.

"It is an offseason unlike any other I have experienced in my three decades in the business," said Drew Rosenhaus, whose agency Rosenhaus Sports represents more than 100 players in the league.

Because team facilities have closed out of concern for the spread of the coronavirus, players have not been able to take the physical exams required to finalize contracts with team physicians.

In some cases, both sides have been able to alternatively agree on a third-party doctor in the player's home area. In other situations, the process has hit some snags of disagreement.

"Every team prefers their own doctors for the player they're giving millions of dollars to, to do a physical, so I understand where teams are coming from," said Ron Slavin, of the Sportstars agency. "But we're in this situation where you would hope everybody would work together to make it right."