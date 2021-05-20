Randle, Harden the keys for a playoff run, or 2, in New York

NEW YORK — James Harden was the final piece to a Big Three. Julius Randle is an unquestioned No. 1.

Their status may not be the same, but there's no difference in what their teams need for there to be a deep playoff run — or two of them — in New York.

Randle is ready for the challenge, as the Knicks face Atlanta in their return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

"The intensity level is going to rise, the level of play, everything is going to rise, so I'm going to have to be better," Randle said. "Everybody's going to have to be better if we want to accomplish what we want to accomplish, so I'm looking forward to that."

He led the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, not to mention the entire NBA in minutes.

Harden long faced the same need to carry his club in Houston. He doesn't have to shoulder as much of a load after joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, but he doesn't think that makes his job any easier.