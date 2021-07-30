Rapinoe converts and US gets past Netherlands on penalties

Miedema, who was playing in her 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th. Naeher stopped Lieke Martens' penalty in the 81st minute and the game went to overtime.

"I felt amazing. I should have taken the penalty in the game," Miedema said. "I should have just stuck with my plan and go from there. But it's life. It's football and I just need to move on."

Naeher was as cool following the game as she was during it, playing down her own performance while lauding her teammates.

"This team just kept pushing for 90 minutes, 120 minutes, and we just kept believing that we were going to find a way to get it done," Naeher said. "Very proud of the four players to step up and score their four penalties to go 4 for 4. That is huge."

The United States will next face familiar foe Canada in Kashima on Monday. The Canadians advanced to the semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

The Americans went to a shootout for the fifth time in a major tournament. The previous time was at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when the U.S. was bounced by Sweden in the quarterfinals.