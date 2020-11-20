Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, said the Canadian government made the right decision.

"With the current situation it is almost impossible for the government to reasonably sanction travel back and forth travel outside a bubble," Morris said.

So, for the Raptors, it's now time for Florida to be home away from home again.

Toronto was the first NBA team to arrive in Florida last summer to begin preparations for the restarted season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando. The Raptors began with a training camp at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, then went to Disney a couple weeks later — doing so because the virus and travel rules would have kept them from getting their team together in Canada.

And now, they're on their way back to the Sunshine State. The league will release the first half of the schedule around Dec. 1; the second half of the schedule is likely to come in January or February, and there is a possibility that the team — for now, anyway — could return to Toronto at that point.