Ravens' Humphrey says he has virus; Packers also have 1 case

Packers officials said all player meetings Monday would be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive has self-quarantined.

This marks the first time a Packers player has tested positive during the season. Green Bay (5-2) has a short week before playing at San Francisco (4-4) on Thursday night.

After facing Green Bay on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings moved forward after last week having two players on the COVID-19 list.

"Well, it doesn't affect us because we're already in intensive protocol," coach Mike Zimmer said. "We'll be there 'til Thursday unless they change the rules on us again."

In Arizona, Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but feels "completely normal so far." The 29-year-old Kennard signed with the Cardinals in the offseason after playing his first six seasons with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He's played in five games this season, starting four, and has two sacks.

The Cardinals did not release the name of the other player who tested positive over the weekend.

The Browns, meanwhile, announced they would conduct their football meetings remotely on Monday.