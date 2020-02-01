Ravens QB Jackson unanimously named NFL's MVP

For leading the Ravens to the NFL's best record, including a 12-game winning streak to end the regular season, Harbaugh joined brother Jim (2011) as Coach of the Year.

"I joke with the players all the time, you know, we're robbing the same train," he said. "This is a blessing. This is a privilege to be part of this whole thing. You get a chance to coach players like Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley — all the guys we have, it's just something you can't take for granted."

Tannehill noted that being the chosen comeback player is a mixed blessing.

"It's an honor you never want to be up for, but it's an honor to be recognized, and you had to overcome a lot of adversity," he said. "To get this point, it's special."

Bosa, the second overall draft choice behind Murray, was such a force on the edge of the 49ers' line that he even received votes for the All-Pro team at a very competitive position.

Bosa's nine sacks were the fourth most for a 49ers rookie. He was third in the NFL with 68 pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, trailing only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter, and his 16 tackles for loss tied him for fifth in the league.