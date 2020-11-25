Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday

Roethlisberger shrugged on Tuesday when asked if it was right for the Steelers to face the Ravens without Baltimore being able to practice as a precaution.

"This is just an unusual year when it comes to everything we have to do, that everyone has to do. We saw it early, obviously, with the Titans game, byes, all these kinds of things," he said. "What are you going to do? You just have to do what they tell you and go play ball."

Also, the Cleveland Browns were practicing in shifts and holding players out as a precaution while dealing with a new round of COVID-19 issues.

The team temporarily closed its headquarters in Berea, Ohio, after another yet-to-be identified player tested positive. The Browns are conducting contact tracing to see if others players were exposed to the infected player.

In the meantime, coach Kevin Stefanksi said practice ahead of Sunday's game at Jacksonville will be spaced out to reduce the risk of possible spread. Rain has forced the workout to be held in the team's indoor field house, which is also being used as a weight room due to COVID protocols.