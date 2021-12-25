Ravens without top 2 QBs after Huntley lands on COVID list

The Baltimore Ravens put quarterback Tyler Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, leaving them without their top two QBs for Sunday's showdown at Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North.

Lamar Jackson missed last week's game with a sprained ankle, and the Ravens announced this weekend that he would not travel with the team. Huntley played well in Jackson's place in last weekend's loss to Green Bay, but now Josh Johnson is the team's top healthy quarterback.

The Ravens signed the 35-year-old journeyman Johnson before last week's game. He appeared in three games earlier this season for the New York Jets.

It's been one major blow after another for the Ravens ever since running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards went down with season-ending knee injuries before the season even began. Baltimore has more than a dozen players on injured reserve and several more on the COVID-19 list.

The Ravens (8-6) have managed to hold at least a share of first place for almost the whole season, but they would fall out with a loss to the Bengals (8-6). Baltimore activated quarterback Kenji Bahar from the practice squad.

Cincinnati got back CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list, but also had to place two defensive linemen, D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray, on that list.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. The team said Sirianni returned to its facility on Saturday morning.

The Eagles (7-7) are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh was ruled out for the game against the Jaguars on because he didn't clear COVID-19 protocols Saturday. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will assume the head coaching duties.

Saleh tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday and needed to have two negative tests by Saturday afternoon to return to the sideline. The coach has been quarantining in a hotel while running team meetings remotely.

Quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese will miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols. Senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will assume Calabrese's game-day duties.

The Jets have been hit particular hard this week by a surge of COVID-19 cases. There were 18 players on the active and practice squad rosters — including injured reserve — on the COVID-19 list Saturday. They elevated tight end Dan Brown, wide receiver DJ Montgomery, offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, defensive lineman Ronnie Blair, linebacker LaRoy Reynolds and safety Elijah Benton from the practice squad.

Also:

— Against New England, Buffalo will have back offensive lineman Dion Dawkins but will miss two assistant coaches. Eric Washington will be replaced as defensive line coach by Jacques Cesaire, while Matt Smiley will handle special teams in place of Heath Farwell.

— Offensive tackle Nate Solder and defensive tackle Danny Shelton were added to the list by the Giants. Solder opted out of the 2020 season.

— Kansas City, which hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday, will be significantly strengthened as star tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill have been activated. The Chiefs, who have won seven straight games to take over the top spot in the AFC, also get back linebacker Nick Bolton, and tackle Lucas Niang.

— The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's COVID-19 list. The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles' high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams' 14 games this season.

Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday's game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.

— The other LA team, the Chargers, will be missing two of its top players, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler for Sunday's game at Houston. Wideout Williams has a career-high 64 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. It is the second time Williams has been in league protocols this season, following leading up to the Dec. 12 game against the Giants, but from which he tested out. Williams is unvaccinated and will also miss the Chargers' Jan. 2 game against the Broncos.

Running back Ekeler said on Instagram he has tested positive. Also out are center Corey Linsley and linebacker Joey Bosa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0