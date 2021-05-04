AGE: 1 Year DOB 4/14/20 SEX: Spayed Female WEIGHT: 11 Pounds BREED: Pomeranian/Chihuahua Mix CAN LIVE WITH DOGS: Yes! CAN... View on PetFinder
State police said a Moravia woman seen driving erratically on the state Thruway Monday morning was intoxicated and had a 1-year-old passenger.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The town of Owasco is set to take action to clean up a property that has had been host to years of code violations — and complaints from neighbors.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy offered blunt advice to residents who need to get tested for COVID-19.
A large field of candidates is running for the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education this year.
AUBURN — The 3.3% property tax increase in the first draft of the 2021-22 Auburn city budget may be disappearing.
A section of a street in downtown Auburn is closed indefinitely over concerns with the structural integrity of an abandoned church.
AUBURN — A man in Cayuga County Court Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping an underage girl.
A proposed 60-unit senior housing complex in Sennett is among a group of 20 projects that will receive state funding to help bring them to fru…
