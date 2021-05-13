Ready, aim, duck: MLB pitchers living on the wild side

D-backs veteran catcher Stephen Vogt said pitching philosophy has changed dramatically during his 15 years in professional baseball. The effective low and outside corner pitch — think Greg Maddux — isn't nearly as effective anymore.

"If you throw out, you're gonna get crushed," Vogt said. "You have to be able to hit that inside corner."

Mattingly agreed with Vogt, saying that analytics have played into the trend of HBPs. The numbers say that hard-throwing pitchers who can hit spots high and tight in the strike zone are going to have a lot of success.

"Basically, the top of that box, inside to a righty or a lefty, it's one of those pitches that it's really hard to do anything with it," Mattingly said. "So if you can hit that corner, inside to a lefty or righty, it's an out or a strike. And when that misses, it runs at you as a hitter.

"That's where you see guys getting hit a lot."

It's also the case that retaliation isn't as common in today's game. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo played in the 1980s and 1990s and said too many HBPs would often lead to trouble.