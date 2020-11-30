Ready or not, NBA training camps are set to open once again

"We're all going to have to be very nimble, first of all keeping guys safe and healthy," Utah general manager Justin Zanik said Monday. "We'll get an idea of the schedule, how travel is, how the pandemic affects us. ... No one in the NBA, other than a three-month bubble, has ever gone through what we're about to go through."

Preseason is less than two weeks away, starting Dec. 11. The regular season starts on Dec. 22, three weeks from Tuesday. A schedule for the first half of the shortened 72-game regular season could be known in the coming days, and many teams are still deciding if they can begin the season with fans in their arenas or not. The NBA champion Lakers have already said they aren't having fans in their building to start the season; Charlotte and Oklahoma City announced Monday that they will begin their home schedules the same way.

"This is going to be a challenging season for us," Phoenix general manager James Jones said. "We're going to do everything in our power to make sure that we try to stay COVID-free and try to stay healthy. With 72 games in a condensed season and more or increased back-to-backs means that we'll have to manage our time appropriately."