Recession could impact 2022 World Cup

Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar are concerned that many fans won't be able to afford traveling to the tournament in 2022 if the coronavirus pandemic causes a global recession.

Many countries around the world are expected to suffer historically deep recessions as a result of the virus and the associated lockdown restrictions.

“It’s all right now unclear — we are entering into a recession," World Cup organizing committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi said Wednesday. “There’s always the concern about the global economy and the ability of fans to be able to afford traveling and afford coming and participating and celebrating the World Cup."

Sporting events have also been postponed, including soccer's European Championship that was due to start next month but has been moved until 2021.

Qatar still hopes six of its eight stadiums will be completed by the end of this year despite the COVID-19 disruption. The World Cup is scheduled to be played in November-December 2022 — rather than its usual June-July slot — which provides more time for the resumption of international travel.