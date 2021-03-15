Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42

"Since I've been here Drew has been nothing but a good teammate, a good guy, great leader, and I respect him so much in all facets of his life," said center Erik McCoy, a two-year pro who grew up watching Brees and wound up snapping him the ball the past two seasons.

"The way that he came into work every day. He was always locked in. He was always on point. He was always sharp. ... I feel like that has kind of molded me."

While Brees was popular in San Diego during his first five NFL seasons, he became synonymous with New Orleans after signing with the Saints. He participated in marketing campaigns for the city's tourism industry, professed his affection for the community in countless interviews, talked up the city's renowned restaurant scene and was a celebrity rider in Mardi Gras parades. Between his Brees Dream foundation and his own personal work, Brees has donated or committed more than $35 million to charitable causes in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region, according to his marketing agent, Chris Stuart.

"No one has ever scored higher as far as their combination of athletic achievement and involvement in a community," said political pundit, Louisiana native and New Orleans resident James Carville, asserting that Brees is to New Orleans what Ted Williams was to Boston and Michael Jordan to Chicago. "In more ways than one, he's arguably the most significant New Orleanian of the 21st century."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0