Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires

BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia, the undersized and over-achieving second baseman who spurred the Boston Red Sox to a pair of World Series victories with his grit and a third, after a knee injury effectively ended his career, with his mouth, has retired.

Pedroia, 37, was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and the MVP in his second season but has played in only nine games in three seasons since since a spikes-high slide by then-Orioles shortstop Manny Machado took out his knee in 2017.

He was the longest-tenured player on the Red Sox roster and the only holdover from the 2007 championship team.

"I never took one play off, from Little League on," Pedroia said on a videoconference with reporters on Monday after acknowledging he would not be able to return, despite six surgeries that included a pandemic-delayed partial knee replacement in December. "At some point, you can't play anymore. And this is the time."

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Pedroia batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs in a 17-year career, all with the Red Sox. He is the only player ever to earn Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and MVP awards along with a World Series championship in his first two full seasons; only nine other players have accomplished those feats in their entire career.