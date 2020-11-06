Red Sox bring back Cora, rehiring manager from 2018 title

An infielder on Boston's 2007 champions, Cora was mentioned 11 times in Manfred's decision on the Astros. The fallout from the Astros investigation also cost Houston manager AJ Hinch and newly hired New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán their jobs; Hinch was hired as Detroit Tigers manager last week after completing his one-season suspension.

"Alex knows that what he did was wrong, and he regrets it," Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. "He loves the Red Sox and the game of baseball, and because of that we believe he will make good on this second chance."

Bloom, who joined the Red Sox last offseason, did not hire Cora the first time but was in charge when the team let Cora go last winter. Ron Roenicke was promoted from bench coach to be Cora's replacement, then was let go after the salary-shedding Red Sox stumbled to a last-place finish in the AL East.

"Alex should be managing. He did a really good job here," Roenicke, who was a bench coach on Cora's staff, told reporters after he was fired. "I'm hoping he does this again. Whether it's here or its somewhere else, he should be managing."

The Red Sox were was not allowed to speak to Cora until after the World Series, which ended. The lack of activity was a sign they focused on Cora.