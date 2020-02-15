Red Sox have holes to fill after trading Betts

“He's going to be able to help the team win,” Bradley said. “He can play the game at a high level and can help a ballclub on both sides of the ball. So I have the ultimate respect for him.”

The roster shuffling could also mean a promotion in the batting order for Benintendi. Betts spent most of his time in Boston as the leadoff hitter, although Benintendi did bat first in 48 games last season. He hit .256 with a .355 on-base percentage, and batted .119 with just one extra-base hit as the first hitter in the game.

Benintendi said the problem wasn't the No. 1 spot.

“I was going through a little slump when I was the leadoff spot. So, obviously there's a lot of things being said about me hitting leadoff," he said with a chuckle. “It's just like any other spot in the lineup. You just have to hit first in the first inning. But other than that, it's the same. And I don't mind it at all. If I need to do it, I'll do it.”

Roenicke said he was open to giving Benintendi another shot.

“Bennie certainly can do it,” he said, also adding that Verdugo was a possibility. “I think we'll have to see. You know, we have a couple of new players, so we'll see where they fit in."

