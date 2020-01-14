Red Sox part ways with manager Cora for role in scandal

Manfred announced he was withholding punishment of Cora until completing a separate investigation of accusations the Red Sox stole signs in 2018. Indications were the penalty would be equal or greater than what Hinch and Luhnow received.

Baseball says that investigation will continue. Cora is still likely to be suspended, and it's unclear if MLB will also punish the Red Sox franchise, pending findings in the investigation.

"We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization," Cora said in a statement released by the Red Sox. “I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

New Mets manager and former Astros player Carlos Beltrán also was implicated by Manfred in his report Monday, the only player mentioned. Manfred decided that no players would be disciplined for breaking rules prohibiting the use of electronics to steal catcher's signs in 2017 after levying penalties against Boston and the New York Yankees.

The Mets declined comment on Beltrán's status.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros and again in 2018 to the Red Sox.