Red Sox stripped of draft pick, manager Cora suspended for 2020

Baseball's season is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this year's draft may be cut from 40 rounds to as few as five. Manfred said he was mindful “this penalty may have a more significant impact on the Red Sox than in a normal year.”

"Unlike the Houston Astros' 2017 conduct, in which players communicated to the batter from the dugout area in real time the precise type of pitch about to be thrown, Watkins' conduct, by its very nature, was far more limited in scope and impact,” Manfred wrote. “The information was only relevant when the Red Sox had a runner on second base (which was 19.7% of plate appearances league-wide in 2018), and Watkins communicated sign sequences in a manner that indicated that he had decoded them from the in-game feed in only a small percentage of those occurrences.”

A 30-year-old from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Watkins is a 2012 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. The catcher was selected by Boston in the 10th round of that year's amateur draft and played in the Red Sox system until 2015.

Manfred called Watkins a “key participant” in the 2017 Apple Watch incident, saying he relayed decoded signs from Boston's replay room to the dugout, at first with a runner and then with the watch to an athletic trainer.