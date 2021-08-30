Reddick lands NASCAR's final playoff spot despite crash

"It would have been a real tough pill to swallow walking out of this place, out of the playoffs after the turnaround we've had and running the way we were," Reddick said. "It would have been a hard one to walk away from."

Standing on pit road after a mild celebration with his RCR crew and his sponsors, Reddick looked up at the scoreboard and rattled off several guys who could have changed his fortune: Chris Buescher (who was later disqualified), Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman and Ryan Preece.

"A lot happened in a matter of 30 minutes," Reddick said. "Kind of emotionally just spent."

Nonetheless, he reflected on everything that nearly went wrong in the 400-mile superspeedway race, none of it more heart-stopping than running into the back of Martin Truex Jr. late in the race and having to deal with damage the rest of the way.

"Going through this tonight is going to make us tougher and it's going to make the challenge and the next bump in the road seem less small," Reddick said.

He could have said the same about his season. Reddick improved 17 spots, from 28th to 11th, in points after a lackluster start to his second full-time Cup season. Now, though, he has five top-10 finishes in the last eight races.