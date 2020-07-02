Redman in three-way tie for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

"That really got me a little agitated," DeChambeau said. "It's going to put a little fire in my belly."

Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace and Chris Stroud matched DeChambeau at 66.

Rickie Fowler, who has missed the cut in the two tournaments he has played since the restart, was among the many players another shot back.

Redman, DeChambeau, Lucas Glover, Tyler Duncan, Viktor Hovland, Mark Hubbard and Brian Stuard have made the cut in all three events since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 shutdown.

On a quiet morning at the fan-free tournament in which the hum of generators was often the only sound, a slew of players took advantage of favorable playing conditions and one of the easier courses on the PGA Tour.

And when their rounds were complete, players took off their caps and extended fists without coming close enough to make contact with one another.

Fowler started with a birdie on his first hole and four on his first six. He pulled within a stroke of the lead when he was standing on his ninth tee and got into trouble in the rough, which appears to be longer than it was last year in the Motor City, and ended up with a double bogey at the par-4, 465-yard 18th.