ASHBURN, Va. — When Dwayne Haskins takes the field for the Washington Redskins' first offensive snap Sunday at the Buffalo Bills, he'll be the fourth rookie to start a game in the NFL this season.
Unlike fellow first-round picks Kyle Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, it won't be because the organization dubbed it Haskins' time. It'll be more like Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew, who was thrust into action Week 1 after Nick Foles was injured.
Despite using the 15th overall pick on Haskins in part because he went to high school with owner Dan Snyder's son, the Redskins — through two coaches now — have been reluctant to hand the keys to him. Journeyman Case Keenum won the starting job out of training camp, when it was obvious Haskins was talented but not ready, and since-fired coach Jay Gruden turned first to longtime backup Colt McCoy.
Keenum's concussion against Minnesota forced Haskins into his second relief appearance of the season. Interim coach Bill Callahan on Friday named Haskins the starter, but this is certainly not a declaration.
"Case is our quarterback and that's where we're rolling right now," Callahan said this week. "I really believe at the beginning of the year, Case earned the starting quarterback position. He was voted captain by his teammates, certainly deserving, certainly our starting quarterback. So, we're not confusing the issue here: Case is our starter and if he's healthy and ready to play this Sunday, he will be going forward."
With that and plenty of almost fatherly advice from older teammates, Haskins will try to improve on 12 of 22 passing for 140 yards and four interceptions in games against the Giants and Vikings. Asked the next step in his progression, the Ohio State product said: "First start. We'll see how it goes from there."
"Every day is a challenge," Haskins said. "Every game is a challenge. Every time I put my helmet on it's a challenge. Looking forward to conquering that challenge every day."
There were times in camp when Haskins showed the rocket arm that threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns last season at Ohio State, along with plenty of evidence he's more of a long-term project.
After the loss to the Vikings dropped the Redskins to 1-7, Callahan said Haskins could learn some valuable things about game management.
"I think the big thing is situational awareness and knowing where we are at on the field — trajectory of throws, fundamental techniques, those rotations and follow through," Callahan said. "Getting in and getting out of the huddle, really working the offense at an upbeat tempo where he can have time at the line of scrimmage. Sometimes just not letting the clock run down on him."