Redskins weigh drafting Chase Young vs. trading No. 2 pick

WASHINGTON — It has long seemed like a virtual certainty that the Redskins will take Chase Young with the second pick in the NFL draft.

If the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall as expected, the Ohio State pass-rusher and Heisman Trophy finalist would fall into Washington's lap.

The Redskins have taken calls about trading down, but the smart money's still on them sticking at No. 2 and plugging Young into their lineup.

New coach Ron Rivera said on a video call, "I'd like to believe in the back of my mind I know what we want to do," and laid out the ramifications of trading back versus getting someone who can help right away.

"If you're going to make a trade and you're going to go back, that guy you're going to take at that spot has to be able to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that's a high-impact guy," Rivera said.

"You've got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I'm going to take is going to be that high-impact guy, and that's what I'm looking for. That's what I believe we need is we need a guy that's going to come in and really change our football team."