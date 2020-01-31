Reid won't silence critics until he wins a Super Bowl

Reid developed a reputation for poor clock management during his time in Philadelphia. That was evident against the Patriots.

Tied 7-7 with 1:03 left in the first half, Reid let the offense run out the clock after getting the ball at the Philly 19-yard line. Then, trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter with just under six minutes left, the Eagles showed no urgency on offense and even huddled up for a few plays.

They scored a touchdown but needed 13 plays and almost four minutes to do it because they moved so slowly. McNabb threw a pick to seal the loss after the Eagles got the ball back at their 4 with 46 seconds left.

Reid's use of timeouts and clock management has also been scrutinized in Kansas City. But the man has 221 victories, including playoffs, so he's had to win some important games along the way.

He also knows how to build a winner. He took over a 3-13 team in 1999 and had the Eagles in the playoffs after one season. He inherited a 2-14 team in Kansas City in 2013 and won 11 games his first season.

"What Andy does that a lot of coaches are afraid to do or they just can't do it is he builds his offense around the talent and not just calls plays," McNabb said. "He dials up plays that are the strength of his quarterback."