Release of driver who struck officers with SUV blocked

BUFFALO — Federal prosecutors have temporarily blocked the release of a driver accused of striking three officers with an SUV during protests of police brutality in Buffalo.

Deyanna Davis will remain jailed until at least July 7, when a judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether Davis should be released into home confinement while awaiting trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has challenged a federal magistrate's initial finding that Davis, 30, would not be a danger to society. A stay of the order was granted Tuesday.

Davis allegedly was behind the wheel of a Ford Explorer seen on video driving into law enforcement officers positioned on a Buffalo street June 1. The vehicle ran over a state trooper, shattering his pelvis and breaking his leg. A second trooper and Buffalo police officer were not as seriously injured.

Davis' mother has said her vision may have been impaired by tear gas used by police during the protests. Davis had been coming from a funeral dinner and was not involved in the protests.