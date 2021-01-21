Remains of troops killed in helicopter crash recovered

MENDON — The U.S. Army will lead the investigation into a helicopter crash that killed three National Guard members on a training exercise, authorities said Thursday after the remains of the troops were recovered from the rural upstate New York crash site.

Army aviation safety investigators were expected on scene by Friday morning, Monroe County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said at a news conference.

The UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer's field in rural Mendon, south of Rochester, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There were no survivors.

Witnesses who called 911 reported hearing the sounds of an engine sputtering and said the helicopter was flying very low.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in flames on a snow-covered field.

On Thursday, first responders and residents lined roadways as the victims were driven from the crash site to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office in Brighton, escorted by police and fire vehicles. The victims' names were not released.