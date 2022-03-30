Remembering the fallen

Firefighters and the public attend the Auburn Fire Department's annual memorial service on Wednesday for firefighters who died in the line of duty at Willard Memorial Chapel. Go to auburnpub.com for more photos and video.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
As names of deceased firefighters are read, there is a pause as the bell tolls fives times for firefighters who died in the line of duty during the Auburn Fire Department's annual memorial service.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
People attend the Auburn Fire Department's annual memorial service for firefighters who died in the line of duty.
The largest nursing home operating in Cayuga County has a new leader.
1 of 3
Firefighters and the public attend the Auburn Fire Department's annual memorial service on Wednesday for firefighters who died in the line of duty at Willard Memorial Chapel. Go to auburnpub.com for more photos and video.