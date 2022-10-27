Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past

The Buffalo Bills’ stadium of the future is designed with a distinct nod to the past.

The team released its much-anticipated designs this morning for its new stadium, which will be built across the road from its current facility in Orchard Park.

The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

That exterior – or “skin,” as architects often call it – is designed in vertical sections that are reminiscent of mid-20th century Buffalo architecture, including Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, Kleinhans Music Hall and War Memorial Stadium.

"Buffalo is world-renowned for our architecture," said Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We feel this is an appropriate way to honor the past (as) we move into the future."

The metal skin is met by a curved brick wall that is shorter – or in architectural jargon, "human scale" – and adjacent to the stadium’s entrances.

In the plaza outside the stadium, an area called the “family circle” has a clan of buffalo statues, the largest of which appear to be at least two stories tall.

The partial roof, or canopy, provides coverage from precipitation for the majority of seats inside the stadium. The top of the stadium is designed with a shaped roof line — a slight curvature that gives it a futuristic look. On a functional level, that roof also will help drive Lake Erie winds over the facility, rather than inviting them to swirl around inside the bowl, as happens at Highmark.

The meshlike perforations will help absorb some of the wind, too, making the game day experience on stormy days a more comfortable one for quarterbacks and kickers – and fans.

The stadium design, which is still ongoing, was developed by architects from Kansas City-based Populous. Elements of the plans – including the canopy, stacked levels and slightly open exterior – can be traced to some of the newer Major League Soccer stadiums (particularly the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field) and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a soccer facility that was also built for use by the National Football League.

Raccuia said team officials visited "dozens of stadiums and venues" in and outside the United States. "We took what we thought were a lot of the best attributes of each of them," he said, "and tried to incorporate them into our program, which was (a) football-first, very loud, very intense stadium."

The sports consulting group Legends, which is co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, helped facilitate the development of the Bills ownership's stadium vision, particularly for details that are still to be released: club and luxury seating, amenities, and sales program and pricing for personal seat licenses and season tickets.

This design places a priority on the gameday and football-watching experience, which will make the new stadium the most intimidating venue for an opposing NFL team to play in. From crisp sight lines, an extended canopy and covered seats, to acoustics and access, this design has been shaped with the football fan in mind.

At the same time, our committee looks forward to learning more about the advanced offerings and premium seating details that will attract current and new corporate sponsors and suite holders—which are essential to keeping the franchise economically viable in one of the league’s smallest markets.