Reopened campuses give athletes glimpse of back to school

College students, and especially college athletes, are mostly among the lowest risk groups for becoming severely sick or dying from COVID-19. For most athletes, the greater personal risk is being sidelined from competition or possibly infecting teammates and causing an outbreak that disrupts a season.

The average student isn't facing that type of pressure to take precautions, which worries Dr. Greg Stewart, the team physician for Tulane athletics.

"The general student population, it's not that they are not going to care, but they're not going to care as much," Stewart said. "It's not going to be the same for them as it is for the football team."

Setting up protocols for the return of athletes has been a campus-wide project, extending outside the athletic department at most schools. Stewart said he speaks with speaks with Tulane's director of student health at least once a week.

"They've got access to some resources that under normal circumstances we wouldn't have access to," Stewart said. "We're doing things that they haven't done yet."