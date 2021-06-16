Report: Cuomo's sister raised legal fees for convicted aide

NEW YORK — One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sisters helped raise money to pay the legal fees of a former close aide of the governor, Joseph Percoco, who was convicted of accepting bribes.

Madeline Cuomo sent an email in February 2020 to two dozen people, including allies and former employees of the governor, asking them to donate to Percoco's legal defense, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for accepting more than $300,000 from companies that wanted influence with the Cuomo administration. Cuomo was not accused of wrongdoing, but the conviction of an aide he likened to a brother was an embarrassment that highlighted corruption in Albany.

Madeline Cuomo told the Times she never informed the governor about her fundraising for Percoco, who also worked for her father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.

"I have known Joe most of my life, and I care for my friend," she told The Times. "I did want to help him, but once the pandemic hit, everyone's priorities quickly shifted. My brother Andrew was neither involved with, nor privy to, my independent effort. I still believe helping a friend is the morally right thing to do."