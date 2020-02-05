Report: Red Sox trade Betts, Price to Dodgers

Betts' departure deepens the disappointment in Boston, where the New England Patriots sat out the Super Bowl for the first time in four years and face the prospect of quarterback Tom Brady leaving as a free agent. The Red Sox are now without the best player, the top executive and the manager who led them to a franchise-record 108 wins and the World Series championship a year ago.

The deal makes sense only in the complicated economics of baseball's collective bargaining tax, which penalizes a team for spending over a preset limit — $208 million for 2020. What's more, a ballclub that surpasses the threshold in three straight years pays a top rate of 95%; on the other hand, if a team goes under the limit for a season, the penalty for their next violation resets to the lowest rate of 20%.

This deal is expected to get Boston below that threshold.

Owner John Henry said in September, after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015, that the Red Sox “need to be under the CBT.” Team president Sam Kennedy later walked back the comments and said that was “a goal but not a mandate.” After he was hired, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said: “The goal remains to be competitive always. 2020 is important. So are 2021, 2022 and beyond.”

Undoubtedly, the focus is now on the future.