Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official

Those were considered minor moves after Meyer vowed to completely revamp the position group. Tebow, at the very least, would provide a splash.

"That will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense," Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan said recently. "Obviously Urban knows Tim really well, and Tim's got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it's a position where we need to get better."

But how much can a guy on the wrong side of 30 who's never played the position bring to the team? Tebow's value could mean as much off the field as on it.

Meyer has said repeatedly that signing players who already know his methodology would be helpful in Year 1. Tebow would become the sixth guy on Jacksonville's roster who previously played for Meyer, joining Farrell, running back Carlos Hyde, guard Andrew Norwell, defensive end Lerentee McCray and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

Tebow played quarterback for Meyer between 2006 and 2009, helping the Gators win two national championships while becoming one of the most recognizable — and polarizing — athletes in college sports.