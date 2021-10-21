Retired police lieutenant charged with attempted murder

RENSSELAER — A retired Albany police lieutenant who allegedly shot a man in the leg, then drove him to the hospital, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, police in Rensselaer said.

Michael Barone, 55, also faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, The Times-Union reported. He's being held at the Rensselaer County jail without bail. The shooting took place at a home in Rensselaer on Tuesday, police said.

In addition to his 20-year career in law enforcement, Barone is a lawyer who ran for Albany City Court judge in 2017, the newspaper said. He also served on executive committee of the criminal justice section of the New York State Bar Association and is a former Army paratrooper.

Barone could not be reached for comment.

