Retirees mostly in favor of new labor agreement

Schmidt's organization donated $100,000 to FAIR to fund the actuaries who show the differences between the pensions of football players and athletes in other sports, where the pensions were much higher.

Schmidt, who played quarterback at Southern Cal in 1959-60 and has been involved with the PFRPA since its inception in 2016, is encouraged that today's athletes and owners are paying tribute to members of his group.

"I think the league finally is coming around to understanding these are the guys who built their business that is now near $15 billion," Schmidt says.

"I think there has been an improvement in each step and the good thing as we understand the new CBA — there's still need for clarity on some issues — is the way the new pension is being put together is from three buckets."

Those "buckets" are the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle pension established decades ago; the Legacy Fund from the 2011 agreement; and the new CBA.

"The design is to have that new number in the pension equal $550 (per month) across the board for all (former) players, which is easier said than done," Schmidt admits.

"In the case of the Legacy Fund and 2020, they're making no discrimination. They've dropped the qualifying term to three years of service for the older players. That universe of players is looking at a more substantial pension than they ever had."

