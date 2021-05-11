Reunion Tour: College teammates getting back together in NFL

This year, the Pats doubled up on teammates and loaded up on Alabama guys.

Jones and Barmore joined a roster that already included former Tide standouts Dont'a Hightower, Anfrenee Jennings and Damien Harris.

"Like a group coming back home," Barmore said.

The Steelers drafted teammates for the fifth consecutive year. General manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin plucked two guys from Tennessee (2017), Virginia Tech (2018), Michigan (2019) and Maryland (2020) before turning to the Aggies.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Johnson, a linebacker with the Aggies. "If you look at the recent years, the Steelers have always picked some of the players from same teams that played together. So, for me to go play with Dan Moore, that's my guy. ... It's all about having guys that you trust and the guys at the Steelers in the locker room are fired up about it. I'm ready to go to work."

No one seems more excited about landing a teammate tandem than the Jaguars, who got two offensive stars and possibly the No. 1 QB prospect to come out of college in nearly a decade.

They surely can gleam plays from Clemson and shouldn't have any problem getting those two on the same page from Day 1.

"It provides you with a sense of normalcy having Trevor here, just being with him the past three years," Etienne said. "With or without Trevor, I'd be making plays; that's kind of what I'm here to do. I'm just thankful that I have Trevor and we're on the same team. We don't have to fight against each other."

