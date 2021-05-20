Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end

His comeback is unprecedented because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets. He's sure to create another ballyhooed storyline for a team coming off a 1-15 season that led to a coaching change and the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft (Lawrence).

Several teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.

He finally switched after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for the Jaguars the following week, the first of two exploratory sessions that came to light hours before the start of the NFL draft on April 29.

Meyer raved about Tebow's workouts, saying assistants were surprised to see the 235-pounder in such great shape. Ultimately, Tebow's ability to pick up a new position — a number of college QBs have made the transition look seamless — will determine whether he makes the team.

Just getting a chance after such a lengthy layoff has stirred debate about preferential treatment. Others insist it's merely the result of a decades-long relationship that now includes Meyer and Tebow being neighbors in Jacksonville.