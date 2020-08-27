Revel mopeds returning to NYC streets with new safety rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — The shared moped service Revel, which suspended service in New York City after three deaths, is returning to city streets with new rules including a 21-question safety test, the company announced Thursday.

"Revel was born and bred in New York City, and we're proud to relaunch in our hometown with an even better service," Revel chief executive officer Frank Reig said in a news release announcing the return of the blue scooters that were seen as an alternative to taxis and subways during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scooter startup suspended New York City service on July 28 after two fatal crashes. A third Revel rider who was injured before the shutdown died later. Two of the three people who died were not wearing helmets, officials said.

Revel's new rules will require riders to provide a selfie of themselves wearing a helmet in order to rent a moped. Before taking their first ride, Revel users will also have to watch an instructional video and take a 21-question safety test, answering each question correctly twice.