Reverse: Big Ten will try to play fall football after all

The Big Ten will take a bow, but the conference has been battered for a month and businesses in college towns from Nebraska to Maryland have lost millions in sales. First-year Commissioner Kevin Warren was the main target, criticized for a lack of communication and not providing enough information to back the initial decision.

"We have passionate athletes. We have passionate families and we have passionate fans," Warren said of the blowback. "And so I take that from a positive standpoint."

The Big Ten postponed fall sports just six days after unveiling a modified, conference-only schedule that was set to begin Labor Day weekend, and indicated it would try to make up the season in the spring. But there was no plan in place and the reaction included criticisim from the president.

"I called the commissioner a couple of weeks ago and we started really putting a lot of pressure on, frankly," Trump recalled Wednesday. "There was no reason for it not to come back."

Trump also took aim at the lone Power Five conference not yet scheduled to play: "There is no reason why the Pac-12 shouldn't be playing now."