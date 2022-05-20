Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Auburn resident was one of the people killed inside the Buffalo supermarket attacked by an 18-year-old gunman.
A teenager was charged with assault and a man was treated for a knife wound after a fight in the village of Meridian.
Residents in Cayuga County-area school districts went to the polls Tuesday to vote on budget proposals and elect school board members.
A Cayuga County puppy dealer is once again being called out by the Humane Society of the United States for having unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that three suspects have been located in a robbery case from April.
A GoFundMe has been launched to support the fiancée and 3-year-old son of the Auburn man who was murdered during Saturday's racist mass shooti…
In the aftermath of a racist mass shooting that killed 10 and injured three at a Buffalo supermarket, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Z…
Family members of the Auburn man killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo met with President Biden on Tuesday during his visit to the city.
The storm that brought heavy rains and strong winds through the region Monday afternoon also produced a brief microburst in Cayuga County that…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.