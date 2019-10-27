Candidate name: Rick Gagliardi
Municipality: Town of Sennett
Office sought: Town Board
Political party (or parties): Conservative and Republican
Age: 54
Family information: Married -wife Gina, children Mike and Sam
Professional and previous political experience: Pricing Manager at RIST Transport. Current Town Board Member, Sennett Planning Board 2011-2015, Treasurer for the Cayuga County Conservative Party, Executive Committee Member Cayuga County Conservative Party, Cayuga County Conservative Delegate for 7th Judicial District NY Supreme Court, Town Representative for Tompkins County Health Consortium.
Education: A.A.S. degree Business Administration Cayuga Community College
B.B.A. degree Finance St. Bonaventure University
Message to voters: This will be my second term as a town board member as this year I am running unopposed. 4 years ago my slogan was "Clean Up Sennett." I am proud of the work that we have accomplished in the last 4 years, cleaning up the mess that was left behind by previous administrations. Together with Supervisor Peter Adams, we have brought integrity, honesty, accountability, transparency, and financial responsibility to the town. Favoritism and cronyism are a thing of the past. Pending lawsuits were settled. No longer is the Town of Sennett - Bucket BBQ debacle the big story in the newspaper. Residents are now seeing positive headlines. "Sennett Receives $1.7 Million Grant for Water Project" and "$75,000 Grant Received for Town Park". The town’s money is now being properly managed and accounted for. With sales revenues declining we are still able to cut costs and not charge residents a town tax. Please support Peter Adams for Town Supervisor so we can keep things moving in a positive direction. Thank you for your support.