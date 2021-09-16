Rikers Island jail spirals into chaos amid pandemic

Inmates have lashed out at guards and each other. In July, an inmate tossed feces at a jail captain. In August, an inmate slashed a guard.

In March, in what was supposed to be a secure and closely watched mental health observation unit, authorities said an inmate managed to kill himself.

"These conditions are not just responding to the crisis of the pandemic that hit the jails 17 months ago," said Werlwas. "This is a severe and remarkable decline in the very most basic security and operations of our jails."

The jail's federal monitor, Steve J. Martin, said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Laura Swain in August that worsening conditions in the city's jails — rising violence, self-harm, death and use of force by guards — were tied directly to a spike in "excessive and unchecked staff absences" dating to April.

Guards who did show up said they were forced to work double and triple shifts, leading the union to sue the city over what it called "inhumane" working conditions. Some housing units had no guards at all, Martin said, and some Rikers inmates were able to access off-limits areas that were supposed to be highly secure.