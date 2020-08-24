'Risky?' Plenty of debate about Dolphins allowing spectators

"I think we all acknowledged very early in the summer -- by 'we' I mean us, globally, the NFL -- that as we faced this pandemic, some of the competitive fairness things are going to be tough to manage," Tomlin said. "And attendance is one of them."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — an American studies major at Cal — also voted against a league-wide policy.

"I don't know how much competitive advantage there is with 13,000 fans, but I would like to see it left up to the teams to decide," Rodgers said. "I think that's what makes the most sense — much like powers that aren't defined in the Constitution are left to the states, I think the same thing with the teams."

DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez didn't reference the Constitution, but both did applaud the Dolphins' plan, which includes safety upgrades at the stadium.

"They're not going to make a lot of money this season," DeSantis said. "Putting all the money they did into this to give fans the ability to watch some football in person, I think, means a lot."

Depending on pandemic trends, the options for later games range from half-capacity crowds to no fans at all, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said.