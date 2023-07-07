Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For more than two decades, dozens of New York state school districts rebuffed suggestions to eliminate Native American nicknames.

That choice, as of November 2022, no longer rests at the hands of the schools. The New York State Education Department, while slowly and at times clumsily, is prohibiting the use of indigenous nicknames — some obviously, some less so.

The process of washing away prior mascots has already begun, and will continue for the next couple years, until June 30, 2025, when Native American imagery must be completely removed from school hallways and sports uniforms.

Cayuga County's two applicable school districts, Southern Cayuga and Weedsport, are in various stages of choosing a new nickname to replace the longtime "Chiefs" and "Warriors" monikers.

It's an unenviable position for the school districts, and one — the education department would argue — could've been avoided, had Native American nicknames been eliminated in 2001 when former Commissioner of Education Richard Mills first suggested.

In fairness to school districts like Southern Cayuga and Weedsport, understanding each have either considered a name change or toned down use of Native American imagery, mascots are a small sidebar in the grand scheme of things.

Eliminating racist nicknames and imagery is, without question, the right course of action. And if billion dollar professional sports franchises can do it, surely school districts can as well.

Neither the Indian head logo of Weedsport or the "Chiefs" nickname had much hope for survival. But with the inclusion of "Warriors" and "Raiders" among its nickname ban, the education department overstepped.

Considering the financial ramifications of this widespread ban, why not offer some middle ground? After all, the dictionary tells us "Warrior" applies to anyone who engages in warfare and is not specific to any culture.

The education department seems less concerned with the financial ramifications of its wide-ranging ban. But I'd say this: Just because you can spend money, doesn't mean you have to spend money. School districts should've been offered more options.

Perhaps it's a moot point. Southern Cayuga and Weedsport have both committed to a nickname change.

Weedsport, in fact, is inviting community input through today (Friday, July 7) on eight finalists.

Full disclosure: I'm not from Cayuga County, nor did I attend either of these school districts. I'm simply a sports reporter who shows up in the gym a handful of times per year, so take my opinion with a grain of salt.

But a nickname — a truly great nickname — should come with several considerations (Weedsport has criteria its asking its community to consider, some of which I agree in importance).

A nickname should be unique. It should properly represent a community. It should be so simple, it rolls off the tongue (ie: alliteration).

And please, even as a hockey fan who loves the "Mighty" Ducks, nothing is as tacky as a nickname with an adjective. All due respect to the current Stanley Cup champions, "Golden Knights" is too wordy.

Of Weedsport's eight finalists, "Waves" is my favorite. Not only does it pay homage to the school district's swimming program's unmatched success, but it'd be one-of-a-kind in Section III.

For Southern Cayuga, it's an opportune time to pay homage to the school district's planetarium. "Southern Cayuga Stars" has a nice ring to it, and would be unique in Section IV.

Regardless, there's no rush. School districts have nearly two years to finalize and/or implement its decisions.

Choose wisely.