Rivera wants 'business as usual' while battling skin cancer

Ron Rivera called his players together to deliver the "tough news" of his cancer diagnosis on Thursday night and by Saturday morning ripped into them for a practice that didn't meet his standards.

Washington's coach knows he'll struggle during treatment for squamous cell carcinoma but doesn't want his health to be a focus. There's a plan B in place for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to take over the coaching when necessary, but Rivera got a good prognosis from doctors about making a full recovery. He wants his team to be "business as usual" and concentrate on football.

"I can't wait to get started and get this thing over with and go forward," Rivera said. "I understand the significance of what I'm going to be going through. I understand how tough it's going to be. Those days that I can be on the field I will be on the field, and those days that I can't, I won't."

The 40-hour swing from revealing he had cancer to yelling that practice wasn't good enough exemplified Rivera's desire to get back to work even with the difficult challenge ahead. Doctors told the 58-year-old coaching could take his mind off the chemotherapy procedures needed to get rid of the treatable form of skin cancer.

So that's what he's doing, while hoping it's a bonding and teaching experience for players.