Road America eagerly awaits first Cup Series race since 1956

AJ Allmendinger, winner of the Xfinity race in 2013 and an open-wheel race in 2006, will be competing both Saturday and Sunday.

"I do think it's just such a perfect race track for stock cars because there's a lot of passing opportunities," Allmendinger said. "It can be hard on tires, so tire wear become an issue, and that allows for more passing."

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell said Road America has distinctive elements that distinguish it from most road courses.

"The rhythm is different at Road America than at a Watkins Glen or a Sonoma or a place like that," said McDowell, who has five Xfinity starts at Road America and won there in 2016. "The layout in general has elements that are low speed and then elements that are really high speed, where Watkins Glen is just really high speed and Sonoma is really low speed. This has got a mix of both."

Ross Chastain has competed in five Xfinity races at Road America but doesn't necessarily believe that gives him an edge. He noted that simulators enable drivers without experience on a particular course to discover what to expect.

"It's about just as good as taking a hauler and a race car up there and making laps in real life," Chastain said. "Plus, it doesn't hurt as bad when you wreck."