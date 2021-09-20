Rob Otterstatter

Municipality: City of Auburn
Office sought: City Councilperson
Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative and independent Independent Party
Age: 50
Family information: A 9th-generation Auburnian, whose lineage includes A.G. Treat (Superintendant of Auburn Trolley Operations when Emerson electrified the system), Dewitt Odell (CFO for Dunn & McCarthy’s Shoe Company), and Mrs. June Rose (taught nearly 40 years at Seward Elementary School). I am married to Joni with three beautiful children: Leia (studying severe-weather meteorology at the University of Oklahoma), Harper, & Mitchel.
Professional and previous political experience: While I am new to being a political candidate, I’ve worked very closely with sheriffs, district attorneys, mayors, and school boards as a law enforcement and education administrator in both Colorado and Washington, DC. I currently own the downtown farm-to-table restaurant Octane Social House with my wife Joni, in the former Nolan’s Shoe Store building.
Education: After graduating from Auburn High School, I earned a Bachelor’s degree in sociology, Master’s degree in post-secondary education, and a Doctorate in educational leadership. In addition to my traditional education, I have completed two police academies, the Federal Master Trainers program under FEMA, the FBI’s first citizen’s academy, and myriad crime-reduction and community-building certification courses. I just graduated from Leadership Cayuga.
Message to voters: I love Auburn, NY… not only is it geographically the center of our state, it has been a cultural crossroads for many of history’s who’s who, since the state was formed. Though when you ask, “what is Auburn known for?,” “the prison,” is the typical response. Auburn is SO MUCH MORE, but we do an abysmal job attracting tourists and new residents to our “Queen City of the Finger Lakes.” Auburn is currently hemorrhaging residents, recent census estimates show a continually shrinking population, declining at a rate of -7.73% (at a nearly 20% poverty rate) since 2010.
In 2018, my wife Joni and I moved to Auburn with our family, for me, after nearly 27 years away, to once again, live in the house I grew up in on Maple Street. As Joni is a traditionally-trained chef, we decided to invest in our home-city by adding a new locally-supporting, farm-to-table restaurant and coffeehouse, Octane Social House in downtown, adding to the revitalization efforts underway.
Owning a business provided me a new layer of perspective on our city, and while Auburnians are plagued by potholes and taxes, like every other central New Yorker, additionally, we struggle with a huge loss in businesses, an uptick in violence and drug-related crime, and seem stuck without a clear vision for moving forward. In my previous careers, I successfully worked with elected officials to reduce crime, revitalize, and re-vision municipalities across the United States. My 3-minute, “hear from the public” presentations and ideas for the city were seemingly falling on deaf ears - among other ideas, I wanted to bring a public ride-share program to our city, embracing new technologies and bring living-wage jobs to the area, all aspects of which would appeal to our youngest working-generations. These programs have found success in many proximal cities.
Always looking to support and promote local products through our restaurant, Joni and I travel to many regional locales, and while there, marvel at the successful re-imaging, revitalization, and growth of these areas. If we are going to change direction and flourish as a CNY city, we need to begin thinking outside the proverbial “box” and look toward cities that have slowed or reversed their negative population growth and emulate them to realize their successes.
Auburn has A LOT OF POTENTIAL, much of it unrealized. To get back on the map, we need to attract and keep young families here! Most cities would give their eye-teeth to have a water feature in their downtown area - we have one and do very little with it. We have a downtown river walk proposed and begun in the early 1960s, which remains mostly undeveloped and grossly underutilized; many don’t even know that a small one currently exists - this is money in the bank and could entice a health-conscious, recreationally-active demographic to consider Auburn home. In many cities, developing a downtown waterfront area helps revitalize business and builds both tourism and population growth. And while I realize these improvements come with a price tag, there are innovative ways to help pay for the cost without burdening local ‘already-burdened’ taxpayers. We already have great local artists, who, if provided the opportunity, could simultaneously help beautify and generate income and interest for our city. Numerous municipalities are capitalizing on their local talent with incredible works of themed public art displays - check out the Boots of Cheyenne, WY, the Horses of Saratoga Springs, NY, the Dolphins of Virginia Beach, VA, the Mice of Greenville, SC, or Milkshakes of Harrisburg, PA - all attractions that bring tourists, economic growth, and regional interest - all things that will benefit a burgeoning Auburn.
Auburn has a rich history of incredible residents including Harriet Tubman, William Seward, Theodore Case, John Dulles, and includes the amazing works of Louis Comfort Tiffany, Brigham Young, Frank Barney, and Truxton Hosley. We were the home of International Harvester, Alcoa, Wegman Piano, Columbian Rope, and more. It’s high time we look toward the future, while embracing our past to realize our great potential. It’s time we turn our city around by electing a positive visionary to help steer the direction of our city. Auburn is a GREAT PLACE, but could be.