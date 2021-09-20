Rob Otterstatter

Always looking to support and promote local products through our restaurant, Joni and I travel to many regional locales, and while there, marvel at the successful re-imaging, revitalization, and growth of these areas. If we are going to change direction and flourish as a CNY city, we need to begin thinking outside the proverbial “box” and look toward cities that have slowed or reversed their negative population growth and emulate them to realize their successes.

Auburn has A LOT OF POTENTIAL, much of it unrealized. To get back on the map, we need to attract and keep young families here! Most cities would give their eye-teeth to have a water feature in their downtown area - we have one and do very little with it. We have a downtown river walk proposed and begun in the early 1960s, which remains mostly undeveloped and grossly underutilized; many don’t even know that a small one currently exists - this is money in the bank and could entice a health-conscious, recreationally-active demographic to consider Auburn home. In many cities, developing a downtown waterfront area helps revitalize business and builds both tourism and population growth. And while I realize these improvements come with a price tag, there are innovative ways to help pay for the cost without burdening local ‘already-burdened’ taxpayers. We already have great local artists, who, if provided the opportunity, could simultaneously help beautify and generate income and interest for our city. Numerous municipalities are capitalizing on their local talent with incredible works of themed public art displays - check out the Boots of Cheyenne, WY, the Horses of Saratoga Springs, NY, the Dolphins of Virginia Beach, VA, the Mice of Greenville, SC, or Milkshakes of Harrisburg, PA - all attractions that bring tourists, economic growth, and regional interest - all things that will benefit a burgeoning Auburn.