Robert Hanna

Position: Defensive Back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Miami Gardens, Fla.
High School: Miami Palmetto
Biography: High School: Strong safety and outside linebacker for Coach Mike Manasco … Rated the No. 71 safety in the Class of 2020 by the 247Sports.com composite index … No. 37 player at his position and the No. 97 player in Florida, according to Rivals.com … Considered the No. 60 safety nationally by ESPN … Member of the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team … As a senior, had 36 tackles, one sack and one interception to help the Panthers to a 10-2 record and a berth in the FHSAA Class 8A regional semifinals … Leader of a Palmetto defense that allowed 10.3 points per game and posted four shutouts in 2019.