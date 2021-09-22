Rochester arena to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Officials with the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester have announced that all guests ages 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all concerts, performances and live sporting events at the venue, including games for both the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks.

“We all want to see the return of sporting events, concerts and activities at the Blue Cross Arena, but in a safe manner,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “This agreement allows for a full arena that is still safe and prudent for children and adults.”

For all events between Sept. 29 and Nov. 2, guests will be permitted to enter the venue with a minimum of one vaccination dose. Beginning Nov. 3, guests must be fully vaccinated for entry. Fans are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the completion of a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson.

All guests younger than 12 will not be required to have a vaccination but will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside the arena. Guests 12 and older will no longer be required to wear masks due to the vaccination requirements although the continued practice of mask-wearing is strongly encouraged when inside the venue.